Dominant France thrash Wales 4-1 at Euro 2025 to go top of group

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland :France produced a dominant display to thrash Wales 4-1 and go top of Group D at Euro 2025 on Wednesday, outclassing their opponents who scored their first goal at a major championship.

After England beat the Netherlands 4-0 earlier in the day, France went top of the group on six points, followed by the English and the Dutch on three points each.

Wales, who face England in their final group game on Sunday, have yet to register a point but still have a mathematical chance of going through to the knockouts. France face the Netherlands in their last group game.

Clara Mateo was at the centre of much of France's attacking play and lashed them into an early lead, controlling a flick-on from a corner on her chest and firing a volley into the net in the eighth minute.

The moment thousands of Wales fans had been waiting for came five minutes later when Ceri Holland broke down the left and though her first attempt to find Jess Fishlock was blocked, she managed to steer the ball to the 38-year-old, who poked home Wales' maiden goal at the women's European Championship finals.

That was as good as it got for Wales, who looked set to go into the break level only for Holland to chop down Mateo in the box and Kadidiatou Diani’s spot kick crept over the line after striking the foot of keeper Safia Middleton-Patel.

Middleton-Patel was at fault just after the break as she lost control of the ball in the box, allowing Mateo to tee up Amel Majri, who thumped it into the net.

After that the Welsh wilted as the French dominated, with Grace Geyoro scoring their fourth in the 63rd minute, steering home a ball from the right following an extended period of possession to crown a convincing win.

"We've got six points after two matches and that's what we need to remember. It won't be an easy (next) game because the Netherlands will have no choice but to attack and score goals," France coach Laurent Bonadei said.

Mateo was impressed with how her side bounced back from Fishlock's equalising goal and how they went on to dominate.

"We had a bit of a scare at the start of the game but we had confidence in ourselves. It was a great evening, there are different strikers and that's important for everyone's confidence," she said.