Dominant Germany retain women's sprint title in world record time

Sport

Sport

Cycling - Tissot UCI Track World Championships 2022 - The National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France - October 12, 2022 Germany in action during the Women's Team Sprint qualifying REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Cycling - Tissot UCI Track World Championships 2022 - The National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France - October 12, 2022 China in action during the Women's Team Sprint qualifying REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Cycling - Tissot UCI Track World Championships 2022 - The National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France - October 12, 2022 Italy's Martina Fidanza celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Scratch Race REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Cycling - Tissot UCI Track World Championships 2022 - The National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France - October 12, 2022 Italy's Martina Fidanza celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Scratch Race alongside second place Netherlands' Maike van der Duin and third place Britain's Jessica Roberts REUTERS/Matthew Childs
13 Oct 2022 04:33AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 05:12AM)
PARIS: Germany strengthened their grip on the women's team sprint event as they set a new world record to claim the world title by beating China in the final at the St Quentin en Yvelines velodrome on Wednesday.

Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich clocked 45.967 seconds to improve the mark they set at last year's world championships, where they won the title, by 0.097 seconds.

Britain took third place against the Netherlands in the race for bronze.

In the men's race, Australia beat defending champions the Netherlands in 41.600 by a slim margin of 0.043 while there was another bronze for Britain when they topped Germany.

Italian Martina Fidanza retained her title in the 10km scratch race, as she jumped onto the wheel of Maike van der Duin with two laps to go and went solo in the final lap to easily beat the Dutchwoman.

Britain's Jessica Roberts took third place.

"I was relaxed this year because I won the (rainbow) jersey last year. I just thought let's see and I finished very good," said Fidanza.

Source: Reuters

