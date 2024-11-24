Dominant Ireland thrash undisciplined Fiji 52-17

DUBLIN : A dominant Ireland thrashed a disjointed and undisciplined Fiji 52-17 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, running in eight tries, three of them assisted and one scored by debutant hooker Gus McCarthy.

The Six Nations champions made a stuttering start to their November series, relinquishing a 19-game home unbeaten run to New Zealand before almost giving up a big halftime lead in last week's narrow victory over Argentina.

They were too strong on Saturday, though, and were handed the initiative when Fiji conceded 11 penalties in the first 40 minutes. The hosts gladly capitalised throughout the half with tries from Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Craig Casey and Mack Hansen.

A second try for Hansen, and one apiece for man-of-the-match Bundee Aki, Ronan Kelleher and McCarthy either side of a couple for Fiji, completed the rout as Ireland prepare to close out the autumn against in-form Australia next Saturday.