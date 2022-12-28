Logo
Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach - report
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - South Africa Nets - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 South Africa coach Russell Domingo during nets Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

28 Dec 2022 07:31PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 07:31PM)
Russell Domingo has resigned as the head coach of Bangladesh, the country's cricket board told local newspaper The Daily Star on Wednesday.

Domingo leaves his post after Bangladesh lost 2-0 to India in their two-test series on home soil. The South African informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about his resignation on Tuesday, the report said.

Domingo became the head coach in September 2019 after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes and had a contract with the board until the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Under him, Bangladesh won Twenty20 series against Australia and New Zealand at home, earned a historic test win in New Zealand, an ODI series victory in South Africa and at home against India.

Source: Reuters

