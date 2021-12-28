Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dominic Thiem pulls out of Australian Open with wrist injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dominic Thiem pulls out of Australian Open with wrist injury

Dominic Thiem pulls out of Australian Open with wrist injury
File photo of Dominic Thiem. (Photo: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)
28 Dec 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 05:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open owing to a long-standing wrist injury, the former world number three said on Tuesday (Dec 28).

The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his US Open title this year.

Thiem, who has slipped to 15th in the rankings, reached the final at Melbourne Park last year before going on to win his maiden major title at Flushing Meadows.

He will start his 2022 season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina at the end of January.

"I will miss the Australian fans, but I will be back (there) in 2023," he said on Twitter.

"We believe this is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition. For the moment I will remain in Austria for a few more days and then head to practice outdoors and get ready for my first event of the season."

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us