Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Donald joins Fox in the lead as rain halts play at Sun City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Donald joins Fox in the lead as rain halts play at Sun City

Donald joins Fox in the lead as rain halts play at Sun City

FILE PHOTO: Golf - 2023 Ryder Cup Press Conference - Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Rome, Italy - October 4, 2022 Team Europe captain Luke Donald during the press conference REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

11 Nov 2022 10:39PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 10:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SUN CITY, South Africa : Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit an early birdie to join Ryan Fox at the top of the leaderboard before play was suspended in the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player County Club at Sun City on Friday.

Both players were on eight under par but only managed to complete three holes of the second round before rain, thunder and lightning brought play to an early halt.

It was later suspended due to a flooded course and will resume early on Saturday, organisers said.

New Zealander Fox carded seven birdies and an eagle for an opening round 64 to take a one-shot lead over Donald after the first round.

Fox, 35, is hoping to become the first New Zealander to be crowned Europe’s number one in the coming weeks having emerged as the closest challenger to Rory McIlroy at the top of the tour rankings.

Victory at Sun City would move him above his rival ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Fox also birdied the par five second and then bogeyed the third at the start of his second round.

England’s Ross Fisher hit an eagle and three birdies as he blitzed around the first 10 holes before the rain fell, moving to six under par.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.