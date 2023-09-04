Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Donald names his six picks for Europe Ryder Cup team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Donald names his six picks for Europe Ryder Cup team

Donald names his six picks for Europe Ryder Cup team

Golf - 2023 Ryder Cup Press Conference - Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Rome, Italy - October 4, 2022 Team Europe captain Luke Donald during the press conference REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File photo

04 Sep 2023 09:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald completed his 12-man team for this month's match against the United States as he named his six picks on Monday.

Experienced English duo Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, big-hitting Austrian Sepp Straka, Ireland's former Open champion Shane Lowry, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg all got the nod.

Straka, Hojgaard and Aberg are all making their debuts in the team competition.

The six join Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Tyrell Hatton (England), Matt Fitzpatrick (England) and Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) who all qualified on merit via the world or European points lists.

The match will start at Rome's Marco Simone Country Club on Sept. 30. Europe will be trying to win back the trophy after losing at Whistling Straights in 2021.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.