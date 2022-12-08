Logo
Sport

Donata Hopfen resigns as German Football League CEO
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFL Super Cup - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - July 30, 2022 Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez shakes hands with the CEO of DFL Donata Hopfen after winning the DFL Super Cup REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

08 Dec 2022 03:31AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 03:31AM)
FRANKFURT : Donata Hopfen, CEO of Germany's soccer governing body Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) will resign from her post at the end of the year, DFL said on Wednesday.

DFL said its supervisory board had held a meeting earlier and decided Hopfen "had different ideas about the future strategic direction of the company."

Hopfen's resignation comes amid delays to the sale of a $3.6 billion stake in the Bundesliga's media rights business.

"We have achieved a lot and initiated a lot in the last few months. We have developed a viable future strategy for German professional football," Hopfen said.

Chairman of DFL's supervisory board Hans-Joachim Watzke said Hopfen had "provided important impetus for the Bundesliga."

Axel Hellmann from football club Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Leki from SC Freiburg are possible successors for the role, according to German media reports.

Source: Reuters

