'Done deal': Messi set for megabucks Saudi move, says source

RIYADH: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, a source told AFP on Tuesday (May 9), potentially joining his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the kingdom lavishes its oil wealth on sport.

Messi will sign a "huge" deal with an as-yet-unnamed club, said the source, who is close to the negotiations that are taking place just months after the 35-year-old lifted the World Cup in Qatar.

"Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The contract is exceptional. It's huge. We are just finalising some small details," added the source, who is not authorised to speak to media.

There was no confirmation from Messi's current club Paris Saint-Germain, which noted simply that he was under contract until June 30 when contacted by AFP.

A separate PSG source said: "If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier."