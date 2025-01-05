Donnarumma fit for French Super Cup after bad face injury

DOHA : Paris St Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could return to action when the French champions play AS Monaco in the French Super Cup on Sunday, coach Luis Enrique said, after the Italian keeper was sidelined while recovering from a face injury.

PSG came back from 2-1 down to win 4-2 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Dec. 18 but they had to replace Donnarumma midway through the first half after a dangerous challenge by Monaco defender Wilfried Singo left the keeper with a gashed face.

The 25-year-old Italian needed to be urgently stitched up by the club doctor on the pitch to stop the bleeding, and has not played since.

"All three goalkeepers are fit to play and available for tomorrow," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Saturday.

"There is no problem concerning any of them, any of the three could play. I will decide tomorrow who will. Everyone is in good shape, and we have one more training session."

The Spanish coach has brought his entire team to Doha, including some of the players who had been rumoured to leave Paris during the January transfer window.

"It seemed interesting to me to leave together to start the year and the second part of the season together," Luis Enrique said.

"It's a final, which is always a special game with a title at stake, so that means the more united we are, the better.

"The (league) game against Monaco was an excellent match for the supporters," Luis Enrique added.

"We had control from the beginning. Despite that, Monaco made a good start to the second half. It's normal that there are certain phases against such a team.

"The result reflected the fact that we were better but it's true that the game was open. I expect a good match tomorrow."

The 54-year-old said that, with Sunday's game being a final, emotions were guaranteed to run high.

"It's a final between the two best teams in the championship, so of course it will be difficult," Luis Enrique said.

"We will need to be at a high level to beat Monaco. (But) we are motivated, prepared, and looking forward to the game tomorrow."

With their comeback victory at Monaco, PSG extended their unbeaten run in the league this season to 16 games.

Alongside Serie A side Juventus, the French champions are the only unbeaten team remaining in Europe's top five leagues in this campaign.

Third-placed Monaco trail the Ligue 1 leaders by 10 points.