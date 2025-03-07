Don't celebrate too much, Fenerbahce boss Mourinho tells Rangers

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho told Rangers not to celebrate too much and that their Europa League round of 16 tie is far from over despite the Scottish side winning 3-1 in the first leg in Istanbul on Thursday.

Rangers put themselves in the driving seat for a spot in the quarter-finals thanks to an early goal by Cyriel Dessers and a Vaclav Cerny double, while Alexander Djiku scored for Fenerbahce. Dessers also had two goals disallowed for offside.

Mourinho was far from pleased with Fenerbahce's performance, saying they could have lost by more, but was adamant his side could mount a comeback in Glasgow next Thursday.

"I think it's not fair to say we were very bad in defence, because we were very bad everywhere," the Portuguese manager told reporters.

"Maybe you laugh, but for me it was a good result, because the way we performed the result could be bigger than this.

"But if somebody later wants to ask me do I think it's over, no, I don't think it's over. There is 90 or 120 minutes to play. It's the only positive thing. And from this game, I don't take any positives. Everything went wrong.

"The only thing I tell them (Rangers) is, don't celebrate too much because there is a second match. It's my only advice."

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson, who has been appointed until the end of the season to replace Belgian Philippe Clement, was keeping his feet on the ground.

"There's no way that the tie is over. It was a great result for us tonight but it's only half time," the former Rangers captain said.

"He (Mourinho) has got players that are really dangerous and can really affect games so there's no way that we think we're in the last eight. I would be an absolute idiot if I thought that because as I said, I've got respect."