Doohan to replace Ocon for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

DOHA :Australian Jack Doohan, son of motorcycle great Mick, will make his Formula One debut for Alpine in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after departing Esteban Ocon was released early, the Renault-owned team said on Monday.

Ocon has signed for Haas and the switch will allow him to take part in the post-season test at Yas Marina next week, while also preparing Doohan for next season when he graduates from reserve to full race driver.

Doohan, 21, joins French driver Pierre Gasly at a team currently fighting Haas in a close battle for sixth place in the championship.

Alpine moved five points clear of their U.S.-owned rivals on Sunday after Gasly finished fifth at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Ocon, a race winner for the team in Hungary in 2021, was caught up in a collision at the start and retired.

Doohan will debut with his reserve driver number 61 and will also take part in the end-of-season test.

The switch had been flagged up already after the race at Lusail, with team boss Oliver Oakes telling reporters it would suit everybody concerned.

"I guess you could say it’s good to get Jack in early. I think you could say from Esteban’s side it’s good to move on early," he said.

Oakes said Doohan would be able to "get those butterflies gone now rather than next year in Australia", with Melbourne the opening race of 2025 on March 16.