Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Doping - CAS suspends Latvia's Rastorgujevs for 18 months for whereabouts failures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Doping - CAS suspends Latvia's Rastorgujevs for 18 months for whereabouts failures

17 Sep 2021 11:19PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Latvian biathlete Andrejs Rastorgujevs has been suspended for 18 months after he registered three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period which constitutes an anti-doping rule violation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Rastorgujevs, 33, registered his first whereabouts failure in October 2019 and a second in June 2020. The CAS Anti-Doping Division was deliberating on the third violation in September 2020.

"The Sole Arbitrator concluded that the athlete had provided incomplete information that did not comply with all the (testing) requirements... and which was not sufficient to locate him for testing," CAS said in a statement https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_ADD_Media_Release_ADD18-19.pdf.

The CAS reduced the ineligibility period from the maximum of two years to 18 months - from March 11, 2021 when he was provisionally suspended - due to the "lower degree of fault" by Rastorgujevs, who has 21 days to appeal the sanction.

Rastorgujevs won gold at the Open European Championships in January but the Biathlon Integrity Unit said that result will now be disqualified pending any appeal from the biathlete.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us