Doping-Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Braz provisionally suspended - AIU

Rio Olympics pole vaulting gold medallist Thiago Braz has been provisionally suspended after he returned a positive test for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

The Brazilian has been temporarily suspended for the presence/use of Ostarine Glucuronide/Ostarine, the AIU said.

The 29-year-old will remain suspended from any competition or activity in athletics until a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct will take place.

Braz won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze five years later at the delayed Tokyo Games.