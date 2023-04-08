Doping-Steeplechase world champion Jeruto provisionally suspended by AIU

Steeplechase world champion Norah Jeruto has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Jeruto, formerly a Kenyan who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan, won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold at the 2022 world championships in Eugene where she also set a championship record, which was the third-fastest of all time.

The AIU said on Twitter that Jeruto had been suspended "for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)".

ABP refers to the Athlete Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

The AIU said a notice of the charge has been issued to the 27-year-old distance runner, who also won the Diamond League gold in the same event in 2021.

Jeruto missed the Tokyo Olympics as she sat out her change of allegiance period.