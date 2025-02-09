Dorange becomes youngest sailor to complete Vendee Globe at 23

At 23-years-old, Violette Dorange became the youngest sailor to finish the Vendee Globe after completing the gruelling solo round-the-world yacht race on Sunday.

Dorange completed the race in 25th place after 90 days, 22 hours and 37 minutes at sea and overcame the record set in 2016 by the previous youngest-ever finisher Alan Roura, who had completed the 2016-17 race after 105 days.

"Her accomplishment comes some 24 years after the second place of the legendary British sailor Ellen MacArthur, then aged 24, who completed her race in 94 days, four hours and 25 minutes," the Vendee Globe said in a statement.

The Frenchwoman was ranked 14th in the 2024 IMOCA championship, a series of elite offshore races featuring cutting-edge 60-foot yachts.