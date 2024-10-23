Doris to captain familiar looking Ireland squad

DUBLIN : Ireland named Caelan Doris as captain for their November internationals, taking over from Peter O'Mahony who was also included in the 35-man squad for the matches against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia.

O'Mahony, 35, took on the captaincy in January but was not expected to lead Ireland through to the 2027 World Cup. He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and building towards a return to action over the coming weeks, Ireland said.

Doris, who took over as Leinster captain this season and is among the names tipped to lead the British & Irish Lions next year, led Ireland twice in O'Mahony's absence, including a 25-24 victory in South Africa last time out.

The 26-year-old backrow will lead a familiar-looking panel in coach Andy Farrell's last selection before stepping away during Ireland's Six Nations defence to coach the Lions.

Ireland's main concern is at hooker where first choice Dan Sheehan is ruled out until next year and Ronan Kelleher, while named in the squad, is in a race against time to be fit for the opening Nov. 8 match against the All Blacks with an ankle injury.

Depending on Ulster hooker Rob Herring's fitness, that could open the door for Connacht's Dave Heffernan, whose seven Irish caps over the last seven years have come off the bench.

The only uncapped players are Ulster lock Cormac Izuchukwu and 21-year-old Leinster flyhalf Sam Prendergast, who impressed in a recent Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa and many see as a potential long-term heir to Johnny Sexton.

Prendergast will likely get his first taste of test rugby at the very least against the lower ranked Fiji. Leinster teammate Ciaran Frawley, who scored the dramatic winning dropgoal against South Africa in July, will compete with Jack Crowley for first choice number 10.

Squad:

Forwards (19): Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, captain), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster),Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Calvin Nash (Munster)Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)