Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dorival replaces Sousa as Flamengo head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dorival replaces Sousa as Flamengo head coach

Dorival replaces Sousa as Flamengo head coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group C - Colo Colo v Athletico Paranaense - Monumental Stadium, Santiago, Chile - March 11, 2020 Athletico Paranaense coach Dorival Junior during the match REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Dorival replaces Sousa as Flamengo head coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group H - Flamengo v Universidad Catolica - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - May 17, 2022 Flamengo coach Paulo Sousa before the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
11 Jun 2022 01:15PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 01:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rio de Janeiro club Flamengo have appointed Brazil's Dorival Junior as their new head coach to replace Paulo Sousa as they look to bounce back from a poor start to the season.

Sousa, who joined Flamengo in December last year, left the club earlier this week following back-to-back league defeats against Bragantino and Fortaleza, which left them in 14th place in Brazil's top tier after 10 matches.

In a statement on Friday, the club said Dorival, 60, had signed a deal that will run until December 2022. This will be Dorival's third stint at the club, having previously coached them in 2012 and 2018.

His first job as manager was with Ferroviaria in 2002, after which he coached a string of Brazilian teams.

Dorival takes over at one of Brazil's biggest and most successful clubs, albeit one regularly in flux. He will be Flamengo's fifth coach in two years.

Domenec Torrent, Rogerio Ceni, Renato Gaucho and Sousa have taken charge since the departure of Portuguese boss Jorge Jesus in July 2020 but all left after short spells, buffeted by the long shadow of the victorious Jesus and the demands of a large fan base.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us