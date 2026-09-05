Dortmund and Elversberg stage fine comebacks in Bundesliga

Sept 5 : Borussia Dortmund rallied from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim thanks to an own goal four minutes from time by Albian Hajdari in a thrilling Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Dortmund made it two wins from two at the start of the season but did it the hard way as Tim Lemperle and Leon Avdullahu put Hoffenheim 2-0 up 10 minutes into the second half.

Serhou Guirassy pulled one back before Fabio Silva equalised after 66 minutes and when Hajdari tried to clear a low ball in the box he succeeded only in steering it into his own net.

The victory means Dortmund coach Nico Kovac has taken 107 points from his first 50 games in charge, a club record.

Promoted Elversberg netted late for a 4-3 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach as they also made it two wins from two this term in a dream start to their maiden top-flight campaign.

First-half goals from Hugo Bolin put Moenchengladbach 2-1 up at halftime with David Mokwa netting for the visitors.

Elversberg were rocked at the end of the half when coach Vincent Wagner got a second yellow card and was sent to the stands.

Joe Scally extended the home side's advantage to 3-1 but Maurice Krattenmacher and Felix Keidel scored for Elversberg to level things up.

It got even better for the visitors when Krattenmacher fired the ball into the bottom corner in the 92nd minute to claim all three points.

Bayer Leverkusen swept to a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin to register their first points of the season.

Ezequiel Fernandez put the home side ahead inside a minute and Facundo Medina added a second before halftime. Patrik Schick and Ibrahim Maza struck after the break.

Werder Bremen's Eren Dinkci, Niclas Fuellkrug and Marco Grull were all on target as their side made up for a heavy loss at Freiburg last weekend to beat RB Leipzig 3-1.

Maximilian Eggestein scored the only goal in the first half as Freiburg won 1-0 at Paderborn for their second win.

Champions Bayern Munich were playing at Schalke 04 later on Saturday.