Dortmund battle past Bochum to reach German Cup last eight
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - VfL Bochum v Borussia Dortmund - Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - February 8, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates with Salih Ozcan and Anthony Modeste after the match
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - VfL Bochum v Borussia Dortmund - Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - February 8, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham in action with VfL Bochum's Saidy Janko
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - VfL Bochum v Borussia Dortmund - Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - February 8, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can scores their first goal past VfL Bochum's Manuel Riemann
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - VfL Bochum v Borussia Dortmund - Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - February 8, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can scores their first goal past VfL Bochum's Manuel Riemann
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - VfL Bochum v Borussia Dortmund - Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - February 8, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
09 Feb 2023 06:11AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 06:11AM)
BOCHUM, Germany : Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus snatched a 70th-minute winner as they battled past gutsy VfL Bochum in a 2-1 win on Wednesday to book a spot in the German Cup last eight.

Dortmund, who face Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16 next week, have now won all five matches they have played this year, including their four league games.

They had the upper hand in the first half but came up against a disciplined Bochum backline.

Julian Brandt went close with a free kick and Sebastien Haller slipped and sent the ball flying over the bar with only Bochum keeper Manuel Riemann to beat in the 43rd.

Dortmund needed a bit of luck to open the scoring as Riemann charged out of the box to clear with the ball landing at the feet of Dortmund's Emre Can on the halfway line.

Can took a chance with a shot from 50 metres out and the ball rolled into goal before Riemann could scramble back in first-half stoppage time.

Bochum were the better side after the break and earned a 64th-minute penalty following a lengthy VAR review for a hand ball and Kevin Stoeger sent keeper Gregor Kobel the wrong way to level.

Reus, who came on as a substitute in the 67th, tapped in the winner three minutes later after Jude Bellingham had charged through and laid the ball off for his captain in the box.

Source: Reuters

