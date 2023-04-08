Logo
Sport

Dortmund boost title hopes with 2-1 win over Union Berlin
08 Apr 2023 11:58PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 11:58PM)
DORTMUND, Germany : Borussia Dortmund struggled to a 2-1 home win over Union Berlin thanks to teenaged substitute Youssoufa Moukoko's second-half winner on Saturday to stay within striking distance of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund's victory lifted them to 56 points, two behind Bayern and five in front of Union, who are third, with seven matches left in the campaign.

The hosts, beaten 4-2 by Bayern last week, took a deserved lead through Donyell Malen in the 28th minute with the forward tapping in after a quick move.

Dortmund looked sharper than in last week's loss to Bayern and Wednesday's German Cup last eight defeat by RB Leipzig.

However they again paid the price for some sloppy defending, with Kevin Behrens finding space to play a one-two with Sheraldo Becker and equalise just past the hour mark.

Dortmund dug deep and bagged the winner in the 79th through Moukoko who pounced on a Union mistake to round keeper Frederik Ronnow and find the net.

The 18-year-old had earlier become the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 50 matches, having come off the bench in the 74th minute.

Source: Reuters

