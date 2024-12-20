Dortmund boosted by Brandt and Anton return for Wolfsburg trip

Borussia Dortmund have been handed a boost with the return of midfielder Julian Brandt and centre back Waldemar Anton after the duo recovered from injuries, coach Nuri Sahin said ahead of Sunday's Bundesliga visit to VfL Wolfsburg.

Brandt, 28, has been out of action since picking up a muscle problem during Dortmund's 3-0 Champions League win at Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in November.

Fellow Germany international Anton, also 28, was sidelined after being forced off with a groin injury during their 1-1 draw with arch-rivals Bayern Munich in the same month.

"Brandt and Anton are back. (Defender) Julian Ryerson is currently rebuilding, so we'll wait and see how he reacts to the strain. Then we'll decide," Sahin told reporters on Friday.

Injury-plagued Dortmund were also boosted by the return of forward Karim Adeyemi when the 22-year-old came on as a substitute in Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Hoffenheim in the league.

"It was good for Karim that he has the 45 minutes from the Hoffenheim game in his legs. He trained well and is definitely an option for the game in Wolfsburg," Sahin said.

Dortmund are eighth in the Bundesliga standings with 22 points from 14 matches, 11 points adrift of leaders Bayern and five behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Wolfsburg are 10th with 21 points.

"The game is very important for the table. The fact is that we have 22 points and the three points would do us a lot of good. Of course, it's also about being able to enjoy the days afterwards, but we have to win this game," Sahin said.

Dortmund, playing their final game of the year, were beaten 1-0 in the German Cup second-round by Wolfsburg in October and will be aiming to avenge that loss at the weekend.

"They stabilised after the cup game and scored a lot of points. The team has a clear signature. We were a bit unlucky to be knocked out back then, but now we're travelling with more personnel and want to pull it off," Sahin said.

With four defeats and the same number of draws in the league this campaign, Dortmund have left themselves with a lot of work to do if they are to achieve Champions League football next season.

But with key players returning from injuries, Sahin expects things to get better for his side.

"You saw time and again in the first half of the season where things can go. But we also had a lot of setbacks. However, I expect me and my team to be more stable and consistent. We have to achieve that as quickly as possible," he said.