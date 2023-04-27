Logo
Sport

Dortmund captain Reus extends deal to 2024-club
Sport

Dortmund captain Reus extends deal to 2024-club

Dortmund captain Reus extends deal to 2024-club

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 3, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their first goal with Salih Ozcan and Emre Can REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

27 Apr 2023 10:31PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 10:31PM)
BERLIN : Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has signed a one-year contract extension to 2024, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, a Dortmund youth player who joined the senior team in 2012 from Borussia Moenchengladbach, has become their talismanic leader despite an injury-plagued career.

He has lifted two German Cups but with Dortmund now a point clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings with five matches remaining, the most skilled German attacking midfielder of his generation is eyeing what would be his first ever league crown.

With 161 goals in all competitions in his Dortmund career he is just 16 shy of the club's record.

"As a team, we – just like all of our fans – have a big goal on our minds right now which our full focus is on: we want to become German champions," Reus said in a club statement.

"But beyond that, I still really want to do my best for the club I've spent over half my life with.

"There’s still nothing better for me than scoring goals in front of the best fans in the world in the most beautiful stadium in the world and celebrating victories together," he added.

Dortmund next play VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Source: Reuters

