Dortmund coach seeks to sharpen senses ahead of Lille return leg

LILLE, France : Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said on Tuesday he had been trying to sharpen his players' senses ahead of Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 return leg against Lille, after the Ruhr valley club suffered a Bundesliga loss on Saturday.

While Dortmund, last year's Champions League finalists, have been successful in Europe, they have been disappointing in the Bundesliga this season, lying in 10th place, and at serious risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Kovac's team lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg in the league on Saturday.

"I processed the game on the weekend and addressed some things with the players," Kovac told a press conference. "I was clear and very direct and that was necessary after the Augsburg game. It is important to sharpen the senses."

The teams drew 1-1 in last week's first leg, and Kovac said the players knew a lot was riding on the game on Wednesday.

Dortmund fans had sharp words for the players following the defeat on Saturday, and Kovac said the supporters' reaction was understandable.

"It is clear it is not a comfortable feeling. But I said it after the game that we have to face it. The reaction of the fans is understandable. That is not the expectation of Dortmund but it is the reality. We cannot run away from it," Kovac said.

"We have to look facts in the eyes. This means we have to listen to the criticism, draw lessons and not do it like that in the future."

"We have to bring a different performance. But I know we have quality and we have to draw on it. I am convinced we will show a different face tomorrow. Tomorrow is about a lot and we want to advance."