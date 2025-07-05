Dortmund comfortable in underdog role against Real Madrid, says Kovac

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey :Borussia Dortmund are embracing the underdog role in their Club World Cup quarter-final against Real Madrid, coach Niko Kovac said on Friday, as the Bundesliga side aim to avenge their Champions League final defeat a year ago.

Dortmund are riding high on an 11-match unbeaten streak but face tough odds against the LaLiga team under scorching heat in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, where Kovac expects a packed house with a tough crowd.

The players "know exactly what does it mean to play against Real Madrid tomorrow", he told reporters at MetLife Stadium.

"We're expecting a lot of supporters, especially for Real Madrid. We're here as an underdog but we also want to show our best face and hopefully - this is what we are believing - we can pass to the next round."

Real Madrid are unbeaten against Dortmund in their last six meetings, having won their last four, including their 2-0 win in the Champions League final last year.

The German team hope they can flip the odds after entering something of a revival since Kovac took the helm in February. The Croatian manager said his team are operating at the "highest level" of confidence against Real Madrid.

"We need high self-confidence when we face Real Madrid," he said.

"We finished the season fourth (in the Bundesliga season), but it was a photo finish, and we had tough games to play.

"We played big opponents, and the players, they showed they are able to compete with all of them. So I think this is a big reason for me to believe in my players - they know exactly what is necessary tomorrow to be on highest level."