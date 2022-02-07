Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dortmund complete move for Sule from Bayern
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dortmund complete move for Sule from Bayern

Dortmund complete move for Sule from Bayern

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 6, 2021 Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule in action Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

07 Feb 2022 11:47PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Borussia Dortmund have signed Germany central defender Niklas Sule on a four-year deal from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The 26-year-old will move to Dortmund on a free transfer after his contract at Bayern expires in the summer.

Sule, capped 37 times by the German national team, has made 159 appearances for Bayern since joining from Hoffenheim in 2017, winning four league titles and the Champions League in 2019-20.

"We are pleased that we were able to sign a German national player in Niklas Sule and retain him for four years," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

Sule was linked with a number of clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle United and Barcelona after reportedly rejecting a new deal at Bayern.

Dortmund, who trail leaders Bayern by nine points after 21 games, travel to Union Berlin on Sunday, while Bayern take on VfL Bochum a day earlier.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us