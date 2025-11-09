Logo
Dortmund concede late equaliser in 1-1 draw at Hamburg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV v Borussia Dortmund - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 8, 2025 Hamburg SV's Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores their first goal
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV v Borussia Dortmund - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 8, 2025
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV v Borussia Dortmund - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 8, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Carney Chukwuemeka scores their first goal
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV v Borussia Dortmund - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 8, 2025
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV v Borussia Dortmund - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 8, 2025
09 Nov 2025 12:50AM
HAMBURG, Germany :Borussia Dortmund conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Hamburg SV on Saturday to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga, failing to bounce back from their midweek defeat by Manchester City.

Dortmund, looking to recover from Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League loss at City, struggled to carve out scoring chances in the first half, with Hamburg hitting the woodwork through Nicolas Capaldo's header in the 39th minute.

The visitors did benefit from sloppy Hamburg defending before the ball fell to Carney Chukwuemeka who turned and volleyed in for a 64th-minute lead.

The Ruhr valley club, however, failed to hold on to it and Hamburg's Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer headed in an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for the hosts.

Dortmund are third on 21 points, seven behind Bayern Munich, whose 16-game winning run this season ended with a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin

Source: Reuters
