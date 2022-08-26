Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dortmund confident of making past Champions League group stage, says Kehl
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dortmund confident of making past Champions League group stage, says Kehl

Dortmund confident of making past Champions League group stage, says Kehl

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - March 2, 2021 Borussia Dortmund head of the players' department Sebastian Kehl talks to the media before the match Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

26 Aug 2022 01:59PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2022 01:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Borussia Dortmund failed bitterly in the Champions League group stage last season but they are confident of making it through this time, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Dortmund were knocked out of European soccer's elite club competition in the group stage last term after they finished third in their group with nine points after six games.

Edin Terzic's side are in Group G this season alongside Premier League champions Manchester City, LaLiga club Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

"We failed bitterly in the group phase last year. We don't want that to happen to us this year. We have the chance to progress in this group and still have to stretch ourselves because each team will try to give their best performance," said Kehl.

"It's not easy in Seville. Very emotional stadium, very, very emotional squad, also with the emotional coaches. And Manchester City is one of the top favourites for this title.

"So it's still an exciting group, but I think we'll approach it in a very positive way and I hope that we'll definitely get through the group stage."

A reunion with Norway striker Erling Haaland awaits Dortmund when they face City after the 22-year-old joined moved to Etihad in the close season.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said Haaland will have extra incentive when he faces his former side.

"I'm sure he will come back very, very motivated," Kobel told Perform. "It’s always the case against your old club. But as I said, we will make it as difficult as possible for him. And we want to win these games."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.