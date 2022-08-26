Dortmund confident of making past Champions League group stage, says Kehl

Borussia Dortmund failed bitterly in the Champions League group stage last season but they are confident of making it through this time, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Dortmund were knocked out of European soccer's elite club competition in the group stage last term after they finished third in their group with nine points after six games.

Edin Terzic's side are in Group G this season alongside Premier League champions Manchester City, LaLiga club Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

"We failed bitterly in the group phase last year. We don't want that to happen to us this year. We have the chance to progress in this group and still have to stretch ourselves because each team will try to give their best performance," said Kehl.

"It's not easy in Seville. Very emotional stadium, very, very emotional squad, also with the emotional coaches. And Manchester City is one of the top favourites for this title.

"So it's still an exciting group, but I think we'll approach it in a very positive way and I hope that we'll definitely get through the group stage."

A reunion with Norway striker Erling Haaland awaits Dortmund when they face City after the 22-year-old joined moved to Etihad in the close season.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said Haaland will have extra incentive when he faces his former side.

"I'm sure he will come back very, very motivated," Kobel told Perform. "It’s always the case against your old club. But as I said, we will make it as difficult as possible for him. And we want to win these games."