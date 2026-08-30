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Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga
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Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga

Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Elversberg v Bayer Leverkusen - Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany - August 29, 2026 SV Elversberg's Lukas Petkov scores their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Elversberg v Bayer Leverkusen - Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany - August 29, 2026 SV Elversberg's David Mokwa celebrates scoring their third goal with Cole Campbell REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - August 29, 2026 RB Leipzig's Ridle Baku in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Wael Mohya REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga
Soccer Football - DFL Supercup - Final - Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - August 22, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy reacts REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger
30 Aug 2026 03:26AM
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Aug 29 : Goals from Serhou Guirassy and Giannis Konstantelias steered Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Hamburg in their Bundesliga season-opener on Saturday, while there were also wins for RB Leipzig and promoted Elversberg.

Guirassy provided a clinical finish inside the opening nine minutes to settle Dortmund, before new signing Konstantelias fired in a shot that took a deflection off a defender and into the net.

Dortmund finished the game with 10 men when Samuele Inacio received a straight red card three minutes after coming off the bench for a dangerous tackle, but were able to complete the win.

Elversberg, from a town of just 13,000 people, made a dream Bundesliga debut with a 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

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They raced into an early 2-0 lead after goals from Lukas Petkov and Cole Campbell, and then added a third in the 46th minute through David Mokwa.

Leverkusen pulled a goal back 13 minutes from the end through Patrik Schick and Christian Kofane netted a second in added time.

Leipzig defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 with Ridle Baku, Antonio Nusa and Rocco Reitz all on target, the latter against his former side.

Mainz and Paderborn played to a 0-0 draw, while Tim Skarke scored a 92nd equaliser for Union Berlin in their 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The latter led 3-1 in the 67th minute thanks to Younes Ebnoutalib’s hat-trick, but could not hold on for the away win.

Thijs Dallinga scored twice in the final 18 minutes to secure a 3-2 win for Cologne over Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich started their league season on Friday with a thumping 5-1 win over Stuttgart.

Source: Reuters
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