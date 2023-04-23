Logo
Dortmund crush Frankfurt 4-0 to storm into the Bundesliga top spot
Dortmund crush Frankfurt 4-0 to storm into the Bundesliga top spot

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 22, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 22, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 22, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates scoring their third goal with Raphael Guerreiro REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 22, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels scores their third goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 22, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
23 Apr 2023 02:32AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2023 02:32AM)
DORTMUND, Germany : Borussia Dortmund cruised past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0, with two goals coming from Donyell Malen, on Saturday to take over the lead in the Bundesliga from Bayern Munich with five matches left in the season.

Dortmund scored three times in the first half to make sure of a club-record ninth straight home game win that lifted them to 60 points, one ahead of Bayern, who slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05.

For Frankfurt, last year's Europa League winners, it was their eighth league game without a win and they dropped to ninth, out of contention for a European spot.

Jude Bellingham opened Dortmund's account in the 19th minute after picking up the ball at the edge of the box, turning on the spot and firing in.

Their second goal, five minutes later, was far easier, with keeper Gregor Kobel kicking the ball deep in to the Frankfurt half and Malen slotting in after the ball was headed on twice past a clueless Frankfurt backline.

Mats Hummels made it 3-0 with a well-timed header from a Raphael Guerreiro cross before Karim Adeyemi's solo effort set up Dutch striker Malen for his second goal of the evening in the 66th.

Source: Reuters

