Dortmund crush Freiburg 4-0 to maintain perfect home record

DORTMUND, Germany : Borussia Dortmund eased past visiting Freiburg 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to make it six league wins from six home matches this season and move back up to fifth place.

Freiburg, who finished the game with nine men, had an afternoon to forget following the 63rd-minute sending off with a double booking of Patrick Osterhage and the second-half stoppage-time dismissal of Junior Adamu.

Dortmund, who travel to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday before facing leaders Bayern Munich in the league next week, had several players back from injury but were without top striker Serhou Guirassy.

The hosts looked sharp from the start and took a seventh-minute lead through Maximilian Beier's fine finish after he was sent through with a perfectly timed pass.

The Ruhr valley club, who have not yet won a league match on the road but have a perfect home record across all competitions this season, doubled their lead with Felix Nmecha's audacious effort from 25 metres out that caught Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu off guard.

Julian Brandt made sure of the three points with a perfectly taken free kick that he floated into the top corner in the 66th before Jamie Bynoe-Gittens added another goal 11 minutes later.

Dortmund are now on 19 points in fifth place, with Bayern Munich, 3-0 winners over Augsburg on Friday, in top spot on 29.