Dortmund earn first league win this year as they down Heidenheim

HEIDENHEIM, Germany : Borussia Dortmund secured a nervous 2-1 victory over Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday in interim coach Mike Tullberg's last game in charge for their first win in five league games.

Dortmund, who will see Niko Kovac take over on Sunday, went ahead in the 33rd minute with their top scorer Serhou Guirassy given far too much space in the box and the Guinea international duly tapped in from close range for his ninth league goal.

Maximilian Beier then slid in to connect with a Ramy Bensebaini cutback after 63 minutes but the hosts pulled a goal back a minute later.

Dortmund, who face Sporting in the Champions League playoffs this month, held on and moved up to 10th place on 29 points.