Dortmund, Elversberg stage fine comebacks in Bundesliga

Sept 5 : An own goal four minutes from the end by Hoffenheim's Albian Hajdari allowed Borussia Dortmund to rally from two goals down and secure a 3-2 away win in a thrilling Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Dortmund made it two wins from two at the start of the season but had to do it the hard way as goals from Tim Lemperle and Leon Avdullahu put Hoffenheim 2-0 up 10 minutes into the second half.

Serhou Guirassy pulled one back and Fabio Silva equalised after 66 minutes, and when Hajdari tried to clear a low ball in the box, he succeeded only in steering the ball into his own net.

Promoted Elversberg netted late to earn a 4-3 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach despite playing half the match with 10 men as they made it two wins from two this season in a dream start to their maiden top-flight campaign.

First-half goals from Hugo Bolin put Moenchengladbach 2-1 up at halftime with David Mokwa netting for the visitors.

Elversberg were reduced to 10 players in added time at the end of the half when Vincent Wagner received a second yellow card.

Joe Scally extended the home side's advantage to 3-1, but Maurice Krattenmacher and Felix Keidel netted for Elversberg to level things up.

It got even better for the visitors when Krattenmacher fired the ball into the bottom corner in the 92nd minute to claim all three points.

Bayer Leverkusen swept to a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin to register their first points of the season.

Ezequiel Fernández put the home side ahead inside a minute and Facundo Medina added a second before halftime. Patrik Schick and Ibrahim Maza struck after the break.

Eren Dinkci, Niclas Fullkrug and Marco Grull were all on target as Werder Bremen made up for their heavy loss at Freiberg last weekend to beat RB Leipzig 3-1.

Maximilian Eggestein scored the only goal in the first half as Freiburg won 1-0 at Paderborn.

Champions Bayern Munich play at Schalke later on Saturday.