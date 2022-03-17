Logo
Dortmund goalkeeper Buerki to join St Louis City in MLS
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - June 20, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Roman Buerki during the warm up before the match, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Ronny Hartmann/Pool via REUTERS

17 Mar 2022 02:29AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 02:29AM)
BERLIN : Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki will leave the German team at the end of the season to join St Louis City in the American MLS, the clubs said on Wednesday.

Buerki, a former Swiss international, has played 232 matches in all competitions for Dortmund but has not made a first-team appearance this season.

The 31-year-old signed a three-year deal with the new MLS club, pending a medical.

"It was an honour to have played for this great club for seven years in total," said Buerki, who won two German Cups with Dortmund in 2017 and 2021.

"I'm a big fan of US sports and I'm really excited to be able to help build something in St. Louis, at a club that's in development."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

