Dortmund hammer Celtic 7-1 after Adeyemi first-half hat-trick
Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Celtic - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 1, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammate Serhou Guirassy REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Celtic - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 1, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and teammates celebrate in front of fans after the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
02 Oct 2024 05:03AM
DORTMUND, Germany : Karim Adeyemi scored a first-half hat-trick as last season's losing finalists Borussia Dortmund hammered Celtic 7-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday with five goals in the opening 42 minutes.

The 80,000-strong crowd started the celebrations early at the Westfalenstadion, with Emre Can scoring from the spot in the seventh minute after Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel up-ended Jamie Gittens and was booked.

Celtic momentarily hushed the deafening Yellow Wall two minutes later when Daizen Maeda bundled in a cross from Arne Engels but Adeyemi restored the lead with a shot deflected in off Auston Trusty in the 11th.

The Germany winger made it 3-1 in the 29th when he lashed a shot into the top corner past a diving Schmeichel, then won a 39th minute penalty for Serhou Guirassy to tuck away and completed his hat-trick three minutes later.

Guirassy grabbed his second of the night in the 66th and second-half substitute Felix Nmecha completed the rout in the 79th, with Celtic having Schmeichel to thank for keeping the sobering scoreline to seven.

Source: Reuters

