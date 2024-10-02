Dortmund hammer Celtic 7-1 after Adeyemi first-half hat-trick

DORTMUND, Germany : Karim Adeyemi scored a first-half hat-trick as last season's losing finalists Borussia Dortmund hammered Celtic 7-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday with five goals in the opening 42 minutes.

The 80,000-strong crowd started the celebrations early at the Westfalenstadion, with Emre Can scoring from the spot in the seventh minute after Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel up-ended Jamie Gittens and was booked.

Celtic momentarily hushed the deafening Yellow Wall two minutes later when Daizen Maeda bundled in a cross from Arne Engels but Adeyemi restored the lead with a shot deflected in off Auston Trusty in the 11th.

The Germany winger made it 3-1 in the 29th when he lashed a shot into the top corner past a diving Schmeichel, then won a 39th minute penalty for Serhou Guirassy to tuck away and completed his hat-trick three minutes later.

Guirassy grabbed his second of the night in the 66th and second-half substitute Felix Nmecha completed the rout in the 79th, with Celtic having Schmeichel to thank for keeping the sobering scoreline to seven.