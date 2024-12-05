Dortmund heading in the right direction, says boss Sahin

Borussia Dortmund still have areas to improve but they are on the right track, head coach Nuri Sahin said ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Dortmund drew 1-1 with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at home last weekend to remain fifth in the league with 20 points from 12 matches, having won two of their last five games in the German top-flight.

"The willingness of the boys is very good. We still need to improve, but we're heading in the right direction," Sahin told reporters on Thursday.

"The game on Saturday is very important for us. We want to break this inconsistency and want to win against Gladbach."

Dortmund will be without defenders Waldemar Anton and Filippo Mane against 10th-placed Gladbach due to injury, but have been boosted by the return of midfielder Julian Brandt in training.

"Karim Adeyemi has been partially integrated... Donyell Malen and Julian Ryerson have been a bit ill. But we're assuming that both of them will be able to play on Saturday," Sahin added.