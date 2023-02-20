Logo
Sport

Dortmund join Bayern at top after 4-1 demolition of Hertha
Sport

Dortmund join Bayern at top after 4-1 demolition of Hertha

Dortmund join Bayern at top after 4-1 demolition of Hertha
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 19, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus scores their third goal past Hertha BSC's Oliver Christensen REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff.
Dortmund join Bayern at top after 4-1 demolition of Hertha
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 19, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen in action with Hertha BSC's Marco Richter REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff.
Dortmund join Bayern at top after 4-1 demolition of Hertha
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 19, 2023 Hertha BSC's Filip Uremovic in action with Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff.
20 Feb 2023 02:41AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 02:54AM)
DORTMUND, Germany: Borussia Dortmund crushed Hertha Berlin 4-1 on Sunday (Feb 19) with a goal and an assist from Karim Adeyemi to join leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga and stretch their winning run in the league to six consecutive matches this year.

Germany international Adeyemi put the hosts ahead with a superb backheel flick from a Marco Reus assist in the 27th minute before turning provider to feed Donyell Malen at the far post for their second goal four minutes later.

Adeyemi then had to be taken off after pulling a thigh muscle while setting up their second goal.

The visitors cut the deficit one minute after the restart through Lucas Tousart but Dortmund were brutally efficient and scored their four goals with a mere five shots on target.

A sensational Reus free kick into the top corner in the 76th restored order for Dortmund before Julian Brandt netted their fourth in the final minute.

Fresh from their 1-0 Champions League Round-of-16 first-leg win over Chelsea in midweek, Dortmund have now won all six league matches this year and are on 43 points, second on goal difference to Bayern Munich and ahead of Union Berlin, who also have 43 following their goalless draw against Schalke 04.

Source: Reuters

