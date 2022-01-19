Logo
Dortmund knocked out of DFB Cup by St Pauli
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - January 18, 2022 FC St Pauli players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - January 18, 2022 FC St Pauli players applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
19 Jan 2022 06:44AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 06:39AM)
Holders Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock exit from the German Cup at the hands of second-tier St Pauli on Tuesday, going down 2-1.

Etienne Amenyido gave St Pauli a fourth-minute lead from close range and Axel Witsel's own goal in the 40th minute doubled the hosts' advantage.

Erling Haaland's penalty just before the hour mark reduced the arrears but St Pauli hung on to reach the last eight.

Bundesliga side FC Cologne also went out to second-tier opposition as they lost on penalties to Hamburg SV after the tie ended 1-1.

Bochum beat Mainz 3-1 in an all-Bundesliga clash.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

