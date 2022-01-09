Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt

Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 8, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud scores their third goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 8, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham scores their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 8, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka in action with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 8, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 8, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
09 Jan 2022 03:49AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2022 03:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT, Germany: Borussia Dortmund struck twice in the final three minutes with Jude Bellingham and Mo Dahoud to complete a comeback from two goals down and snatch a 3-2 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (Jan 8) as the Bundesliga restarted following the winter break.

Bellingham headed in an 87th minute equaliser before Dahoud curled in the winner in the 89th minute to send Dortmund to 37 points and cut the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to six. Bayern lost 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

Rafael Borre had put the hosts in front against the run of play with their first effort on goal, after Filip Kostic whipped a free kick into the box and the Colombian beat keeper Gregor Kobel.

Before the visitors managed to recover from the setback Borre struck again, this time pouncing on some sloppy defending from Marco Reus in the box following a mistake from Dortmund's Thomas Meunier who lost possession in his own half.

Dortmund's best chance came on the stroke of halftime when Donyell Malen hit the post from two metres out but they did score in the 71st with Erling Haaland sending Thorgan Hazard through to pull a goal back.

Norwegian striker Haaland forced a good save from Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp a little later before Bellingham headed in the equaliser.

Dahoud then snatched the winner to complete their comeback.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us