Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dortmund lose ground at top of Bundesliga with defeat at Leipzig
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dortmund lose ground at top of Bundesliga with defeat at Leipzig

Dortmund lose ground at top of Bundesliga with defeat at Leipzig
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - November 6, 2021 RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Dortmund lose ground at top of Bundesliga with defeat at Leipzig
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - November 6, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
07 Nov 2021 03:54AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 04:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEIPZIG, Germany: Borussia Dortmund's four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga came to a halt as they were beaten 2-1 away to RB Leipzig on Saturday (Nov 6).

Christopher Nkunku put Leipzig in front in the 29th minute and Jesse Marsch's side missed numerous chances to build on their lead before they were punished by a Marco Reus equaliser early in the second half.

But Yusuf Poulsen restored Leipzig's advantage in the 68th, sliding to the floor to send a cross from Nkunku inside the near post and clinch a first win for his side over Dortmund in over four years.

The result left second-placed Dortmund on 24 points after 11 games, four behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich who beat Freiburg 2-1 at home earlier on Saturday. Leipzig climbed up to fifth on 18 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us