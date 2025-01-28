Dortmund midfielder Nmecha out for weeks with knee injury

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha will be out for a few weeks after sustaining a knee injury, interim manager Mike Tullberg said ahead of Wednesday's Champions League home clash against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Last year's finalists Dortmund are 14th in the Champions League table after four wins and three losses in seven games. Their chances of direct entry into the last 16 look slim but they have already booked at least a playoff spot.

Nmecha went off injured in the 12th minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen at home in the Bundesliga. The 24-year-old has scored three goals and registered two assists in 27 appearances for Dortmund this season.

"Felix will be out for a few weeks. (Centre-back) Waldemar Anton and (striker) Serhou Guirassy will be available to us tomorrow," Tullberg told reporters on Tuesday.

Dortmund have recalled their Turkey defensive midfielder Salih Ozcan from his loan spell at VfL Wolfsburg to help cover for Nmecha, the club said on Tuesday.

Dortmund sacked Nuri Sahin after a 2-1 loss to Bologna last week stretched their losing run to four games in all competitions. The 36-year-old was the club's second manager in a year after Edin Terzic asked to leave in June.

Caretaker manager Tullberg, who coaches Dortmund's under-19 team, has never managed in a Champions League game.

"I'm grateful for the trust and have worked here for six years in various roles. I enjoy every day and try to give my best in every position," the 39-year-old Dane said.

"I am Borussia Dortmund through and through — not just since becoming interim coach but also in my previous roles ... I can assess myself and the situation well. It won't be difficult to me to step aside (when a new coach comes around.)"

Shakhtar Donetsk are 27th with seven points following four losses, two wins and a draw and can still make the playoffs.

"We will adjust a few small things. If the other things are right, the probability of us winning the game is very high," Tullberg said. "Donetsk is very strong in possession. But it's more about us bringing our strengths onto the pitch."

The top eight teams from the first phase qualify directly for the last 16, while those finishing ninth to 24th go into the playoffs on Feb. 11-12 and 18-19. The playoff draw is on Friday.