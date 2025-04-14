Dortmund must show 'different face' to earn Champions League miracle, says Kovac

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac urged his team to raise their level when they host Barcelona on Tuesday in a Champions League quarter-final return leg, where they will be looking to overturn a 4-0 deficit.

Former Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the German side were thrashed by Barcelona last week in their first leg to all but end their Champions League run.

Dortmund, Champions League finalists in 2024, face a tall order to qualify for the semi-finals with a win over Barcelona, who are yet to face defeat in 2025.

"We know the situation. We want to show a completely different face tomorrow than in the first leg and win the game," Kovac told reporters on Monday.

"There are always miracles, but we also know that Barcelona haven't lost a competitive game yet this year.

"We have to be there from the first minute tomorrow and get the fans on our side. We'll only get the necessary wind from them, the willingness to run, performance and passion."

Dortmund, who have also struggled in the Bundesliga and are eighth in the standings on 42 points, could be without captain Emre Can for the return leg in Germany against treble-chasing Barca.

"We rested Emre in training today. He's had muscular problems in his adductor area for weeks now and he's always gritting his teeth," Kovac said.

"You have to emphasise that. It's possible he won't play tomorrow, we'll have to see."

Kovac also hailed midfielder Felix Nmecha, who returned to the team earlier this month after a lengthy absence due to a knee injury, adding: "Felix has developed very well as a player and as a person.

"He can do everything on the ball, has great dynamics and is a complete player. After his long injury, he's still a little behind in terms of fitness."