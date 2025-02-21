Dortmund must start winning again for team's confidence, says Kovac

BERLIN : Borussia Dortmund must get the three points in their home Bundesliga game against lowly Union Berlin on Saturday to make up some of the ground to the leading teams but more importantly to boost the team's confidence, coach Niko Kovac said on Friday.

Dortmund, who face Lille in the Champions League Round of 16, have lost both of their domestic league games under Kovac, who took over in late January.

Last year's Champions League finalists are in 11th place in the Bundesliga, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Leipzig, and risk missing out on Europe's premier club competition next season, with only the top four qualifying.

"We are not too far behind," Kovac told a press conference. "We have to win the game tomorrow because we need the three points not only to climb up the table but more for us, for the team, for the confidence to feel that we can win games again."

The coach said there was progress, in training and team discussions, and at some point results will come as well.

While Dortmund eased into the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-0 aggregate win over Sporting, they have struggled in the Bundesliga, with one win in their last seven matches.

"We expect Union will be a very aggressive game," Kovac said. "We play at home and we have to show that we want to win the game.

"We want to win games," he said. "We want to be winners. That is why we are here. We know the situation and it is not easy but there is no reason to paint everything black now. I believe after the rain comes the sun."