Dortmund ready to turn around poor league season, says boss Kovac

Borussia Dortmund have what it takes to turn their season around after a woeful run in the Bundesliga, as they look to reignite their campaign with a trip to relegation-threatened VfL Bochum on Saturday, head coach Niko Kovac said.

Dortmund, who finished fifth last season before reaching the Champions League final in June, are 11th in the German top-flight standings with 29 points from 21 matches.

With just one win in their last six Bundesliga matches, they will look to carry their momentum from Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League playoff first-leg victory over Portuguese side Sporting into Saturday's game.

"Our team is willing and ready to change things. We have quality and the ability to achieve the goals we have set ourselves," Kovac told reporters on Friday.

"Our team is capable of playing in a back three or back four. We are very variable, also in the build-up play. We need flexibility."

Kovac, who was hired by Dortmund in January after the sacking of Nuri Sahin, was braced for a bruising battle against Bochum.

"We know what to expect from Bochum. Bochum are fighting to avoid relegation. We can expect a fight and a lot of tackles. We have to accept that in order to leave the pitch as winners," Kovac said.

Dortmund will be without Chelsea loanee Carney Chukwuemeka due to injury.

"Julian Ryerson is suspended. Ramy Bensebaini is not yet available. Carney has some problems with his knee. He won't be involved tomorrow," Kovac added.