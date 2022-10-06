Logo
Sport

Dortmund ride early momentum to big win at Sevilla, Lopetegui sacked
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 5, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 14, 2022 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action with Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 5, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 5, 2022 Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 5, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro scores their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
06 Oct 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 05:55AM)
SEVILLE, Spain: Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat hosts Sevilla 4-1 in Champions League Group G on Wednesday (Oct 5) and stay firmly on course for a top-two finish as their opponents sacked coach Julen Lopetegui.

Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front with a powerful strike from 16 metres from a Jude Bellingham cross and the 19-year-old turned scorer, angling a shot into the far corner after a superb run into the box, to become the youngest captain to score in a Champions League match.

The England international is also the first teenage midfielder to score in three consecutive Champions League games.

Karim Adeyemi made it 3-0 on the rebound two minutes from halftime and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri cut the deficit six minutes after the restart before Julian Brandt's glancing header in the 75th made sure of the three points.

Dortmund, who host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, are second in the group on six points, three behind leaders Manchester City.

Copenhagen and Sevilla, who announced the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui minutes after the game, are on one point. The coach had been in charge since 2019.

"That was definitely the reaction we wanted to show. I think the difference between today and the other day [against Cologne] is that we did our work early," Bellingham said.

"Three goals in the first half allows you to be a bit more comfortable in the second. I think that's a lesson for us going forward."

"For a start, the defenders and (keeper) Alex (Meyer) were absolutely brilliant tonight. I got this Player of the Match award for the goal and the assist, but I think those guys at the back were a different level."

Sevilla, struggling in 17th place in La Liga, missed several early chances through En-Nesyri and they were punished when Guerreiro struck with a superb shot.

The hosts, who have won just one of their 10 matches this season, had a golden double opportunity to level but Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer pulled off a sensational save to thwart En-Nesyri's header.

Jose Angel Carmona fired over the bar from the resulting corner and it was Dortmund who scored again - twice in three minutes - through Bellingham and Adeyemi to leave Sevilla with a mountain to climb even after En-Nesyri's goal in the 51st minute.

Sevilla's pressure gradually eased off as the hosts ran out of steam and Dortmund found more space to attack. They got their fourth goal when Youssoufa Moukoko chipped the ball into the box for Brandt to head in.

As Dortmund players celebrated their win, Lopetegui left the pitch waving as the fans chanted his name.

Source: Reuters

football Champions League

