Dortmund score three in nine minutes in 3-2 comeback win over Gladbach

DORTMUND, Germany : Borussia Dortmund struck three times in nine first-half minutes to battle past visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, and keep their slim hopes of a top four finish alive with four matches left to play.

Only five days after their Champions League exit to Barcelona despite a 3-1 quarter-final second leg win, Dortmund came from a goal down to bag the win that lifted them to seventh on 45 points, four off fourth spot, the last place to offer automatic Champions League qualification.

The hosts had complete control at the start with more than 70 per cent possession and two good chances before Gladbach struck against the run of play with Ko Itakura in the 24th minute.

The Japanese, however, allowed Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy too much space in the box in the 41st to drill in from a Pascal Gross cutback.

Only three minutes later in an almost identical move it was Felix Nmecha who slotted in to put them in front before Daniel Svensson headed in on the rebound deep in first half stoppage time.

Gladbach pulled a goal back with a Kevin Stoeger penalty in the 56th but Dortmund held on for their third league win in the last four games.