Dortmund seal second spot in Bundesliga with 3-1 win over Fuerth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Greuther Fuerth v Borussia Dortmund - Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer, Fuerth, Germany - May 7, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland shoots at goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Greuther Fuerth v Borussia Dortmund - Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer, Fuerth, Germany - May 7, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Felix Passlack celebrates scoring their third goal with Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Greuther Fuerth v Borussia Dortmund - Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer, Fuerth, Germany - May 7, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Greuther Fuerth v Borussia Dortmund - Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer, Fuerth, Germany - May 7, 2022 Greuther Fuerth's Andreas Linde in action with Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji REUTERS/Heiko Becker
08 May 2022 12:01AM (Updated: 08 May 2022 12:01AM)
FUERTH, Germany : Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt scored twice in a 3-1 victory over relegated Greuther Fuerth on Saturday to seal second place in the Bundesliga with one match remaining.

Brandt put the visitors in front, scoring on the rebound after Fuerth keeper Andreas Linde had blocked a shot from Raphael Guerreiro.

The Germany international then struck again for a personal-best ninth time in the league in the 72nd, charging into the box to fire Dortmund back in front only two minutes after the hosts had equalised.

Dortmund made sure of the three points with substitute Felix Passlack's deflected effort in the 77th to move up to 66 points.

Bayern Munich are top on 75 points and have already secured their 10th straight league crown. They play VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen are third on 61.

Source: Reuters

