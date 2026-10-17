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Dortmund slip up with goalless draw at Union, Karetsas injured
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Dortmund slip up with goalless draw at Union, Karetsas injured

Dortmund slip up with goalless draw at Union, Karetsas injured
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 17, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy reacts with Waldemar Anton after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Dortmund slip up with goalless draw at Union, Karetsas injured
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 17, 2026 Smoke from flares is seen across the pitch as the start of the match is delayed REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Dortmund slip up with goalless draw at Union, Karetsas injured
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 17, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin coach Mauro Lustrinelli consoles Borussia Dortmund's Konstantinos Karetsas as he is helped after being substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
17 Oct 2026 11:47PM
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BERLIN, Oct 17 : Borussia Dortmund stumbled to a goalless draw at Union Berlin on Saturday, with striker Konstantinos Karetsas suffering an injury on his comeback, but the point put them provisionally top of the Bundesliga table. 

The Ruhr valley club, who lost 1-0 in the Champions League at Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday and have now failed to win any of their last three matches across all competitions, lacked spark in the first half, before upping their level after the break.

They then saw Karetsas, who had come on in the 62nd minute, go off with an ankle injury just eight minutes later. He had come back after collapsing in September due to what the club said were 'circulatory problems'.

The visitors had to settle for a second consecutive league draw that lifted them to top spot on 14 points. 

Freiburg, on 13, are in action against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Champions Bayern Munich, third on 11, take on RB Leipzig later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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