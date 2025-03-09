Dortmund slump to 1-0 defeat by visiting Augsburg

DORTMUND, Germany :Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to Augsburg on Saturday to drop further away from the Champions League qualifying spots as they continued their rollercoaster season in the Bundesliga.

The hosts, who drew 1-1 with Lille in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday and face them again next week for the return leg, fell behind in the 23rd minute when Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw headed in for the lead with their first chance of the game.

Julian Brandt thought he had drawn them level after tapping in at the far post following a header from Nico Schlotterbeck but following a lengthy VAR review he was ruled offside.

Dortmund, who have won just three of their last 10 league matches, had control and won nine corners in the first half but could not translate their dominance into goal chances.

"We played a really bad game. We did not create chances, no intensity no aggression. So in the end we got back what we showed which is nothing," Dortmund coach Niko Kovac told a press conference.

"Today is Saturday and until Wednesday a lot can happen in the life of a person and a team," he said, when asked about his team's chances in Wednesday's return leg against Lille.

"I don't want to paint everything black. The positive thing is we have four days to rest and to deliver a better performance," added Kovac, who took over last month.

Dortmund, last year's Champions League finalists, are in 10th place on 35 points and at risk of missing out on the competition next season. The top four teams in Germany qualify for the Champions League.